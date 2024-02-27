State board exams for classes 10 & 12 to be held twice a year: Chhattisgarh govt

The Chhattisgarh government has decided to conduct state board examinations for classes 10 and 12 twice in the same academic session, officials said on Tuesday. The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) conducts final examinations of classes 10 and 12. (Representative file photo)

The school education department issued an order on Monday, but the order did not mention the academic year the decision will be implemented.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) conducts final examinations of classes 10 and 12.

Also Read: CISCE postpones class 12 Chemistry exam citing ‘unforeseen circumstances’

“… The first phase of final board examinations will be held in March and the second one in July. Those students who enroll for the first phase will be eligible to appear in the second round without changing their subjects. Also, it is compulsory to fill a separate examination form for the second phase,” the order stated.

Further, those students who fail in all subjects, get supplementary or are absent and students who wish to improve their grade (in all subjects) will be eligible to appear in the second examination.

“Students who have passed in all subjects will be eligible to fill a form for marks improvement in one or more subjects in the second exam,” the order stated.