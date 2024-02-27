Class 10 CBSE English exam along expected lines, say students

Class 10 students of the city on Monday found the CBSE English exam to be on the scoring side. While it wasn’t hard but the questions weren’t straightforward as per some of the students who took the exam. Class 10 students of GMSSS-39 in Chandigarh found the standard of English exam as per the CBSE sample paper. (HT Photo)

The students of Vivek High School, Sector 38, were contented after the exam. Madhav Chopra and Amulyaa Yerram said that they had to analyse the questions which were mostly practical based. Sargun Randhawa of the same school added that some of the questions had been repeated from the previous year as well.

Zaid Ansari of Sharda Sarvhitkari Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 40, said that the exam had gone as expected, but it was slightly lengthy.

Students of GMSSS-39, found the standard of exam as per the CBSE sample paper. A student, Gurvinder Singh, said that the exam was as expected and not lengthy.

Students of Mount Carmel School, Sector 47, had mixed reactions and they also found the exam to be lengthy. A student, Parth, shared that the literature section and 6 markers were time consuming as also noticed in the Hindi exam.

Class 10 students will have the science exam on Saturday.