‘State Mother’ status for cow in Chhattisgarh soon: CM Vishnu Deo Sai

Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai said that his government will soon initiate the process to confer the cow with the status of ‘State Mother’. Sai said the move reflects the state’s cultural roots and spiritual values. (Vishnu Deo Sai | Official X account)

Addressing a religious gathering in Raipur on Wednesday evening in Raipur, Sai said the move reflects the state’s cultural roots and spiritual values.

“Chhattisgarh is the maternal home of Mata Kaushalya and the maternal grandparents’ abode of Lord Shri Ram. Our aim is to establish Ram Rajya in this sacred land through peace, harmony, and faith,” he said.

Officials said the proposal will be placed before the state Cabinet in the next few days, after which a formal decision is likely.

They added that guidelines and policy details will be framed in consultation with subject experts, religious scholars, and legal advisors to ensure proper implementation of the recognition.

Speaking on internal security, the CM said that Maoism in Bastar is in its final phase.

“The backbone of Naxalism has been broken, and it is now taking its last breaths. This progress has been possible through divine blessings and the government’s sustained efforts,” he said, adding that the administration remains committed to lasting peace and development in the region.

Sai reiterated that the state will follow due process similar to Maharashtra, where the cow was declared ‘Rajyamata Gomata’ (State Mother Cow) in 2024, a move that symbolized reverence for indigenous cattle and promoted protective measures.