State-of-the-art 5G lab to be set up at IIIT-A

A state-of-the-art 5G network laboratory will soon be set up at the prestigious Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad (IIIT-A) campus in Jhalwa. IIIT-A campus (HT File)

“In line with the budget announcement by the union government and with an aim to create proficiency and engagement in 5G technologies for the students and startup communities, the Department of Telecom (DoT) is setting up 100 5G deployment centres in higher educational institutions across all states and union territories to facilitate development and experimentation in allied fields. IIIT- A is one of the centres finalised by DoT,” said Prof Mukul Sharad Sutaone, director of IIIT-A on Friday.

Proposals were invited for setting up laboratories among which 5G application cases can span across various socio-economic sectors including education, agriculture, health, power, urban management, mining, logistics, resource management, tourism, sports, security, e-governance etc, he explained.

Head of the department of electronics and communication engineering of the Institute Sanjay Singh along with Sunil Yadav and his team designed 5G technology to work in the field of agriculture, which was accepted by DoT, he shared.

Sanjay Singh said that IIIT-A has made its place among 100 institutions of the country in setting up laboratories. He said that the benefit of the 5G laboratory is to reach out to students and industrial institutions, small scale industries and startup organisations. BTech and MTech students are to be involved in projects related to 5G technology, he said.

He said that there will be coordination between academia and entrepreneurs to expand and utilise 5G technology.

Singh said that startups and small-scale industries in the country have to be connected with 5G laboratories. The responsibility of establishing and running this project in the institute will be shouldered by Sunil Yadav and his team. Necessary facilities like laboratory, power supply, internet and intranet connectivity, other equipment, technical manpower (for local maintenance) etc. will be provided by the institute. All the instruments installed in this laboratory will be indigenously manufactured, he explained.

PHOTO: (HT File Photo)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!