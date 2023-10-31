Stop unnecessary vigilance raids, control overbilling: Yogi instructs electricity dept

VARANASI Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday underscored the need to meticulously review ongoing development projects and maintain law and order. He placed a particular emphasis on the upcoming Dev Diwali celebrations, urging the authorities to ensure comprehensive security arrangements to safeguard the event. The CM also made it clear that any pending work at any level will not be tolerated. (HT File)

The CM also made it clear that any pending work at any level will not be tolerated. CM Yogi also turned his attention to the electricity department, urging them to cease unwarranted vigilance raids and tackle overbilling issues to benefit the public.

Turning his focus to public health, the CM emphasised the need for continuous medical care for diseases like dengue, chikungunya, and viral fever. He also inquired about the Govardhan Scheme and the International Cricket Stadium’s progress, and discussed the slow pace of work in the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Yogi also instructed for taking swift action and filing FIRs against non-compliant agencies and urged strict standards for pipeline installation and high-quality sewer and drinking water projects. The day concluded with the CM seeking blessings at the Kashi Vishwanath and Kaal Bhairav Temples for the region’s prosperity.

