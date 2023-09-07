Stringent security measures in place for Himachal assembly’s monsoon session

With the monsoon session of the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha set to get underway from September 18, stringent security measures have been announced by assembly speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania. The seven-day monsoon session will witness a host of security protocols to ensure a smooth and secure environment. (HT File)

The seven-day session will witness a host of security protocols to ensure a smooth and secure environment. These encompass introduction of e-admit cards, advanced authentication methods, enhanced surveillance and strict adherence to parking regulations, all aimed at ensuring a secure and efficient session.

The e-admit cards will be issued exclusively through online applications. The e-Vidhan system will oversee the online printing of these cards by the assembly secretariat. The move is aimed at streamlining the admission process and enhancing security.

To further bolster security, computerised checking centres will be established by the police at the main gates of the secretariat. These centres will be equipped to verify e-admit cards, ensuring minimal inconvenience and thorough scrutiny.

Notably, the e-admit cards will incorporate a photograph via QR code, enabling quick and efficient authentication through laptops. As part of this security initiative, a comprehensive database of all attendees will be compiled at these centres, closely monitored by police from a centralised control room.

During a meeting presided over by Pathania on Wednesday evening, he emphasised the paramount importance of maintaining security without any laxity. Several senior government officials, including director general of police Sanjay Kundu, additional director general of police Satwant Atwal and state assembly secretary Yashpal Sharma, were present.

To enhance surveillance, the installation of CCTV cameras and the deployment of drone cameras have been proposed, ensuring constant vigilance throughout the session. Additionally, strict measures have been put in place to prevent unauthorised transfer of government passes, with legal consequences for any violations.

In terms of parking arrangements, only vehicles belonging to ministers, MLAs, chief secretaries, additional chief secretaries and administrative secretaries will be allowed to park within the main parking area of the assembly premises. These vehicles must prominently display parking stickers issued by the assembly secretariat.

For the convenience of visitors and public delegations, arrangements have been made for them to meet the chief minister and members of the council of ministers in the waiting room of the Assembly. The police department and the assembly secretariat will coordinate to ensure smooth access and organisation of these meetings.