Student bitten by snake in Kerala school

A 10-year-old boy was bitten by a snake after he alighted from a school bus at the government boy’s lower primary school in Thrissur district’s Wadakancherry on Thursday, doctors said.

The incident happened a day after schools across the state reopened for the new academic session.

Local people said as soon as the boy alighted from the bus, he suffered the bite and later they noticed a wiper crawling around.

The boy was rushed to Thirussr medical college hospital, where he is out of danger, doctors said.

Local residents said there were strict instructions from the education department that all school premises and classes should be cleaned and sanitised before the opening of schools.

They said the area where students alighted was covered with grass and shrubs and they blamed school authorities for the incident. The education department has sought a report from the district educational officer.

This is not the first time such an incident is taking place. In 2019, a 10-year-old girl student died after she was bitten by a snake in the classroom in Wayanad (north Kerala). The snake was later detected in a burrow on the floor of the classroom. There was a big controversy then punching enough holes in the tall claims of the government in Kerala around 40 lakh students’ study in government schools.