Students from rural Haryana face internet connectivity issues while taking exams

The Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak authorities opted only for an online platform to conduct the first semester exams of postgraduate students and pre-PhD students, but the digital medium has emerged as a big problem for students living in remote areas as they face connectivity and slow internet issues.

Over 18,000 students are appearing for the postgraduation first semester exam. The PG exams for distance mode students will start from July 3.

MA (English) pass out Monika Kumari, who hails from a Bhiwani village, had to shift to Rohtak to appear for the first semester exam to improve her scorecard.

“I shifted to Rohtak as my village falls on the Rajasthan border, where internet connectivity is a major issue. During my first exam, I had requested my friend to give her phone for four hours. To take the online exam, two phones are required. The first phone is used to switch on the camera and join the meeting to write the paper,” she said.

“The second one is used to click photos of the answer sheet and send the same via email in PDF format. If we click the answer sheets with the help of the first phone, we will have to leave the meeting, and if we do so, the invigilator will find us guilty of indulging in malpractice. Now, I have spend ₹14,000 to buy another phone so that I can take the exam without any hurdle,” she added.

Another student Jyoti, of Jhajjar village, said she has been visiting a private library in Rohtak to appear for the online exam.

“There is slow and poor internet connectivity in my village. I got compartment last time and have now paid ₹1,200 for the library to use their internet to write the paper. It is difficult to remain active in the online meeting for four hours and I have to keep my phone on charge during the entire time. I have been uploading the PDFs with the help of my friends,” she added.

A PhD scholar, pleading anonymity, said he could submit his answer sheet in PDF format just four minutes before the allotted time due to poor connectivity.

“Students staying in urban areas take just 10-15 minutes to upload the PDFs while I have to struggle for 50-55 minutes in submitting the PDF due to poor connectivity. Many of us don’t have Wi-Fi connection and are appearing in the exam via phones. If anyone calls on our number, till we disconnect the call, our video switches off. Then we struggle to convince the invigilator that the video was switched off due to a phone call,” the scholar added.

MDU controller of examination BS Sindu said some students have faced problems in online exams but most students have smartphones. “In the next semester exams, we will provide both online and offline options to students,” he added.