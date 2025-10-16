Palakkad , Students of Kannadi Higher Secondary School here on Thursday staged a protest demanding action against a teacher in connection with the suicide of a Class 9 boy. Students protest over death of Class 9 boy in Palakkad school

Arjun , son of Jayakrishnan of Pallanchathanur near here, was found hanging in his bedroom around 4.30 pm on Tuesday, according to police sources.

Kuzhalmannam police have registered a case of unnatural death based on a complaint filed by the parents.

According to the FIR, Arjun took the extreme step after he felt depressed when his mother questioned him over certain messages sent by him through Instagram and mentioned the possibility of shifting him to another school.

The relatives alleged that a teacher had also warned Arjun for sending messages on social media. “We later came to know from other students that a teacher told him his actions could invite a cyber case and that he might be arrested,” a relative of Arjun said.

Students affiliated with various political outfits — including the Kerala Students Union , Students Federation of India , and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad — joined the protest held on the school premises.

The student held a demonstration demanding action against the teacher who had reprimanded Arjun.

The protesting students also prevented the headmistress from leaving her office.

"The parents have found that Arjun was sending messages to other children. The teacher only cautioned a group of students, including Arjun, about the misuse of social media. There were also issues within the family," the headmistress told reporters.

She said the school had arranged a counselling session for Arjun and his mother.

"We had even fixed the date for it after the mother requested help to understand any parenting-related issues. She had told us that Arjun often locked himself in his room and threatened his parents," the headmistress said.

