Supply hit, onion prices rise in Mumbai
The onion supplies to the wholesale agriculture produce market committee (APMC) market in Vashi have reduced by over 40%, leading to rise in prices at both wholesale and retail markets.
Wholesale prices that had been hovering around ₹20- ₹25 per kg at APMC market last week shot up to ₹40-42 per kg on Tuesday. The retail prices have soared from ₹30-35 per kg to ₹50-55 per kg.
The shortfall in supply is attributed to unseasonal rains last November.
Digambar Raut, a wholesale onion trader, said, “There were sudden rains in November last year when the plantation was in progress. The rains affected the new crop production, while the old crop is still being used. The arrivals are hence low now. Around 125 vehicles arrive in the market daily carrying onions. Today only 75 arrived. We are getting stock from Pune and Nashik. The situation is not expected to improve soon.”
Vinod Kadam, a retailer in Sector 9, Vashi, said the higher prices are affecting their businesses. “The increase in price has started affecting our business. People who were buying 2-4kg of onions are now purchasing only 1-2kg. The quality of the onions is good and that combined with the shortage is likely to push up prices further,” said Kadam.
Anil Sonawane, a farmer from Pune said, “The produce though effected, the present one is of very good quality. There is a shortage but it is not as if people will not get onions. Hopefully, the farmers will get a better deal this time due to hike in prices.”
