Supply water to merged villages through tankers if necessary: Mayor to PMC

PUNE: In only the second general body meeting held offline in the past one-and-a-half year on Wednesday, mayor Murlidhar Mohol asked the municipal commissioner to hold a meeting with elected members from the villages recently merged with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) after they raised the issue of the water crisis in these areas, mainly in Uruli Devachi and Phursungi. Mohol asked the municipal commissioner to supply water to the merged villages through water tankers if needed.

In what was the first PMC general body meeting held offline after a long gap, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) members Yogesh Sasane, Deepali Dhumal and others demanded that the water crisis in these merged villages be urgently resolved. While the corporation had started recovering water tax from these villages, no attention had been paid to the water shortage they were facing even during the rainy season, the NCP members said. The crisis was acute in the Uruli Devachi and Phursungi villages, they pointed out.

Responding to their demand, the mayor said, “If necessary, the municipal administration should provide additional water tankers. Even the commissioner will call a meeting with these members in the next two or three days and sort out their problem.”

Meanwhile, the mayor assured that all three general body meetings this month would be conducted offline if possible. He said that he was in favour of holding the meetings offline and had written several letters to the state government to that effect.