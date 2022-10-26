Surprise check at Mini Secretariat in Ludhiana: Contractor found charging double parking fee

The district administration was left red-faced on Wednesday when the new contractor at the multi-level parking at mini secretariat was found charging visitors double the sanctioned parking fee during a surprise check by MLA (Ludhiana West) Gurpreet Gogi.

The motorists who should be charged ₹20, ₹10 for a four-wheeler and a two-wheeler, respectively, along with 18% GST, were being charged ₹40 and ₹20, respectively. In a blatant violation of the rules, the boards displaying the parking fees had been covered with a blanket. Instead of issuing tickets through an electronic ticketing system with entry timings written on them, the contractor continues to issue the receipts manually.

The MLA said, “A number of residents complained regarding the overcharging at the mini-secretariat’s parking and misbehaviour by the contractor’s men. During the checking, they were found charging visitors with double fees and were issuing manual receipts.”

He said, “For several vehicles which have been parked outside the parking lot and are also being charged the parking fees, who will take responsibility if somebody causes damage to them.” He said that the contract should be immediately cancelled and the administration should take the management of the parking lot under its control.

The MLA also summoned additional deputy commissioner Rahul Chaba on the spot and brought the matter to his notice and met district commissioner Surabhi Malik. The ADC said, “A show cause notice had been issued to the contractor earlier this month, strict action will be taken against the contractor for the irregularities found today.”

Notably, the visitors at the district administration complex are being taken for a ride— right under the nose of top officials, including deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik, whose office is in the same compound— since August 10 when the new contract was issued. Several media reports and complaints by the visitors had brought the matter to the administration’s notice in the past.

Balwinder Singh, a resident of Mohan Nagar, said, “It is a matter of shame for the administration that all of this is going on after the last contractor was blacklisted in march for the same reasons.”

Sumit Sharma, a resident of Jagraon, said, “The administration was aware of visitors being overcharged at the parking lot for over two months and still nothing was done to stop this malpractice.”