Survivors of Prayagraj multiple murders forced to spend life in pain
Incidents of multiple murders not only cause terror and grief among locals but also give a lifetime of pain and suffering to the next of kin who are left behind to grieve.
A woman and two children each have survived in three of the five major incidents of multiple murders in the trans-Ganga area of Prayagraj. They are now forced to spend their lives without their loved ones.
Their houses which once used to be abuzz with activity are now deserted and locked.
In the recent Khevrajpur incident in Tharwai, a milk and cattle trader, his wife, daughter, daughter-in-law and a two-year-old granddaughter were brutally murdered by assailants. The cattle trader’s five-year-old daughter survived as assailants may have failed to notice her in the dark. The girl is still in a state of shock and even as her father is alive, she is being taken care of by her aunt and maternal grandparents. The house is now locked until police investigations get over.
Four members of a dalit family were brutally killed and one of the woman victims was raped. Their kin named some persons of the village but police gave them a clean chit. Later, police arrested three more youths but had to release them for want of evidence. The house is now locked and their close relatives who live nearby are demanding a CBI enquiry into the case.
On January 5, 2020 Vijay Shankar Tiwari, his son Sonu, daughter-in-law Soni, grandsons Kanha and Kunj were killed by unidentified miscreants in their house. Tiwari’s second son, Monu, survived as he was in Surat. He named six persons in the case. However, police later arrested six members of a vagabond criminal gang and claimed that they killed the family members. Monu is still in terror. “The promise of a gun licence is still not fulfilled. The surviving members of the family and me live in terror,” Monu said.
On July 2, Vimlesh Pandey, his son Prince, daughter Shreya and Shibu were murdered by assailants. Their throats were slashed with sharp edged weapons. Vimlesh’s wife, Usha, aged around 50 years was found seriously injured and unconscious. However, she survived. Forced to spend a life without her family, Usha now lives at her parent’s home in Pratapgarh. The house is locked and the agricultural fields have been given on share. Police has arrested members of ‘chhemar’ (six murder gang) in connection with the incident.
In another incident of multiple murders at Bigahia in Soraon area, a government employee Kamlesh Devi, her daughter Kiran, son-in-law Pratap Narayan and grandson Virat were murdered on September 7, 2018. A new-born child was spared by the assailants. Pratap Narayan’s family named some cousins of Kiran in the case. The new-born who survived the incident is now being taken care of by her uncle (father’s elder brother). The house is now locked. Her grandfather Balsakha Mishra says he has no interest in the property of his daughter-in-law.
Two booked under atrocity act over scuffle at village jatra
The Pune rural police are on a lookout for two men booked in a case registered under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, for allegedly assaulting two scrap pickers for dancing in a public religious procession (jatra) in Jejuri. A complaint was lodged by Akshay Bajirao Khalve, 22, a resident of Waghapur area of Purandar taluka of Pune district. Pune rural police, deputy superintendent of police, Bhor division, Dhananjay Patil is investigating the case.
AAP MLA Atishi to showcase Kejriwal's 'Delhi model of governance' at UNGA
Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi is all set to take the Delhi model of governance to the United Nations General Assembly. The MLA from Delhi's Kalkaji Assembly constituency will address the UNGA at its headquarters in New York on the theme, 'New Urban Agenda', on Thursday. In a statement, her office said effective people-centric policies of the Arvind Kejriwal government have provided hassle-free, quality access to basic amenities to the people of Delhi.
Leopard attack near KWS: 10 villagers hurt in attack, 10 foresters injured by angry crowd
Ten forest employees and 10 villagers were injured in an attack by a leopard in Kathautiya village, adjacent to the Katarniyaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, under the Murtiha police station area, on Wednesday. Angry villagers killed the leopard, attacked forest employees, took a mahout hostage and damaged three vehicles of the forest department. Surrounded by crowds, the leopardess injured three more people in an attempt to escape. The villagers threw sticks at another mahout, Irshad.
50 random samples to be tested daily by hospitals, Covid-19 wards to be set up, hospitals not conducting Covid-19 vaccination to be delisted, says Gurugram administration
Gurugram: Amid a rise in Covid-19 cases in the region, the deputy commissioner chaired a district task force meeting on Wednesday and directed officials to increase testing and vaccination for all age groups in Gurugram. The district has a positivity rate of 10.55% and has conducted 3,989 tests in the past 24 hours. Officials also said that 83 hospitals in the district are listed as Covid-19 vaccination centres, but only 22-25 are currently administering vaccines.
Multiple factors compound power crisis in Uttar Pradesh as demand soars
Increasing demand with “shrinking generation” due to coal shortage in thermal plants, as well as closure of some units for technical reasons, have further compounded the prevailing power crisis in Uttar Pradesh. The situation arose even as Uttar Pradesh energy minister Arvind Kumar Sharma on Wednesday asked officials to work honestly to rid people of load-shedding. Energy minister Arvind Kumar Sharma said the power demand was creating a new record due to intense heat conditions.
