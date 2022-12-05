Suspect held for murdering 22-year-old man in Greater Noida

Gautam Budh Nagar police on Saturday arrested a suspect for the murder of a 22-year-old man whose body was found on a drain in Surajpur on November 30.

According to police, the victim, Arun, went missing on November 20, and his family members filed a missing person’s complaint at Jarcha police station on November 29. His body was found by personnel from Surajpur police station and was identified by a Hanuman tattoo on his hand.

“After seeing the injury marks on the body, the missing complaint was changed into murder, a post-mortem was conducted and we initiated a detailed investigation,” said Saad Miya Khan, additional deputy commissioner of police (Central Noida).

Police added that the victim had died about three to four days before his body was found in the Surajpur drain, which is why his face had become unrecognisable.

Police said that they interrogated the deceased’s friends and checked CCTV footage of the area that showed that he was last seen with suspect Akash. Investigations revealed that he murdered Arun, who lived in the Dadri area.

“Akash told us that his younger brother Vikas ran a tobacco shop in Dadri area. Arun regularly took tobacco items from the shop but never paid, because of which there were tensions between the two men. Arun also told Akash that he will kill his younger brother,” said ADCP Khan.

Around 10pm on November 20, Arun visited the tobacco shop and took cigarettes but did not pay for it. It led to a fight between Vikas and Arun, while Akash mediated to resolve the dispute, police said. However, an agitated Arun threatened to kill Vikas again.

“Both Arun and Akash were in an inebriated state and the latter decided to kill Arun. Akash resolved the fight and took Arun in his car, bought alcohol near the Dadri overbridge and offered it to him. When Arun was hardly conscious, he took him near Devla village in his car,” said ADCP Khan.

Police said that Akash first slit the victim’s throat inside the car and dumped him in the drain when he was half dead after hitting him with a rock. “Akash killed Arun by slitting his throat. He then dumped Arun’s body in Surajpur drain near Devla village,” ADCP Khan added.

Police said that the suspect was produced before a magistrate and sent to judicial custody on Sunday. A case under Section 302(murder) was registered against him at Badalpur police station.

Police have recovered the murder weapon that was used to commit the murder and also seized Akash’s car.

Arun worked as a daily wage worker at a factory in Badalpur, police added.