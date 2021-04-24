Suspected Covid-19 patient dies in Darbhanga village, son ends life

DARBHANGA

A 20-year youth allegedly committed suicide on Friday evening after his father died of ailment, suspected to be Covid-19 infection.

The deceased’s sample for corona confirmatory test was collected on April 19 but the test result was still awaited.

Darbhanga civil surgeon (CS) Sanjiv Kumar Sinha said on Saturday that samples collected at primary health centres were being sent to Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) for RTPCR test and the delay in test results was due to huge rush as neighbouring district hospitals were also sending samples.

Sinha said a probe had been initiated into allegation that the patient died after the ambulance driver refused to carry him to the PHC for treatment after learning he was a suspected corona patient.

According to villagers, the patient was suffering from high fever and Covid-related symptoms for last couple of days. His swab sample was collected at Bahadurpur PHC on April 19. His condition worsened on Friday. In the meantime, his son called Bahadurpur PHC for sending an ambulance. However, ambulance driver reportedly refused to carry the patient to hospital after learning that he had Covid-19 symptoms. A little while later, the patient succumbed. In the meantime, his son went inside his room and hanged himself. He was taken to the PHC and declared brought dead, said Dr Kavita Mishra, one of the doctors posted at PHC.

Bahadurpur police station house officer didn’t respond to repeated calls.