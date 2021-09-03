Home / Cities / Others / Suspicious pigeon captured in Akhnoor sector
Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday captured a suspicious pigeon, with blue and yellow rings tied to its legs, along the Indo-Pak international border near in Akhnoor sector of Jammu district. (Representative image) (HT FILE)
The pigeon was around 300 metres from the BSF border outpost and it was around 800 metres away from Tibba Forward, a Pakistani post.
By HT Correspondent, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON SEP 03, 2021 02:05 AM IST

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday captured a suspicious pigeon, with blue and yellow rings tied to its legs, along the Indo-Pak international border near in Akhnoor sector of Jammu district.

“The white-coloured pigeon was caught on September 1 around 6:15 pm. The BSF men, who captured the pigeon found a blue-coloured ring, bearing number 0315-7827659, on the right leg and “OK” written on the left leg in yellow colour,” said an official.

The pigeon was around 300 metres from the BSF border outpost and it was around 800 metres away from Tibba Forward, a Pakistani post.

It was later handed over to wildlife officials.

