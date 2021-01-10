Swach opposes PMC plan to privatise garbage collection in city

PUNE: The Swach co-operative movement has opposed the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) attempt to privatise the garbage collection process in the city.

Swach issued a statement on Saturday, saying: “In the name of breaking the monopoly of Swach, PMC issued a tender and plans to allot work to other organisations. Swach is a co-operative and working on behalf of the PMC. 3,500 waste pickers of Swach cover 70 per cent of the city.

The statement added: “The cooperative is owned, controlled and operated by waste pickers. This model has been recognised globally and nationally as one of the most socially, inclusive, financially responsible waste management models. PMC’s attempt to introduce private contractors under the guise of competition is a clear attempt to deprive waste pickers.”

Shiv Sena leader Prithviraj Sutar opposed the extension of agreement with Swach and appealed to the PMC to appoint a new agency alleging complaints against Swach.

Sutar said: “Many citizens as well as elected members also raised the question over Swach functioning. Considering that there is a need to appoint a new agency as proper competition.”