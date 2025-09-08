Swachh Survekshan Grameen-2025: Prayagraj leads by example in rural cleanliness mission

Under the newly launched Rural Sanitation Policy of Uttar Pradesh, introduced in March 2025, Prayagraj is making significant strides in promoting sustainable cleanliness and waste management across its villages. A village in Prayagraj (For representation only)

The upcoming Swachh Survekshan Grameen (SSG) 2025—a nationwide rural sanitation survey conducted by the department of drinking water and sanitation (DDWS), ministry of Jal Shakti—places greater emphasis on sustainable practices, community-driven waste disposal, and the maintenance of Open Defecation Free (ODF) Plus standards, moving beyond the earlier focus on merely constructing toilets.

In Prayagraj district, preparations are in full swing. District Panchayat Raj officer Ravi Shankar Dwivedi informed that an independent agency from Lucknow recently completed field assessments in 73 villages. This preliminary evaluation covered key ODF Plus indicators, including the functionality of household toilets, enforcement of partial plastic bans, and the operational status of biogas-based waste processing units, he shared.

The collected data is currently being compiled into a report, which will soon be submitted to both the Union ministry and the state government for review.

As part of the Rural Cleanliness Survey, a comprehensive sanitation ranking system has been introduced, based on a 1,000-point scale. The scoring is divided into four key components: 240 points for progress in service levels, 540 points for direct observation of village cleanliness, and 120 points for operational efficiency of sanitation facilities, officials shared.

Survey teams have been visiting villages to assess the state of cleanliness in both public and private spaces, including households, schools, Anganwadi centres, markets, and religious sites. In addition to general hygiene, teams are evaluating key aspects such as waste management, greywater disposal, and menstrual hygiene awareness and practices, they added.

Among the district’s notable initiatives is the construction of “Pink Toilets” on 39 panchayat land plots recently reclaimed from illegal encroachments. These facilities are specifically designed to provide safe, hygienic, and gender-sensitive sanitation solutions for women and girls, marking a progressive step in rural infrastructure development.

Officials also highlighted Prayagraj’s recent accolade as the “Cleanest Ganga Town” in Swachh Survekshan 2024–25, an urban recognition that is now inspiring similar cleanliness efforts in rural areas. The award has not only instilled a sense of pride but is also contributing to a shift in public attitudes toward sanitation and hygiene, they added.