MUMBAI: Indian Railways will soon launch an app that can book reserved and unreserved rail tickets for suburban and long-distance trains, order food on board, search and track train journeys and PNR status, and register complaint on Rail Madad. The super app, named ‘SwaRail’, is currently in the final stages of testing by the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS). According to a railway official, the purpose of the app is to provide a single window solution to all public applications SwaRail: Railways’ super app

“The app is designed to provide users with easy and seamless access wherein special emphasis has been placed on enhancing both the user interface and experience. It combines various services offered by Indian Railways, which are currently on disparate mobile apps, onto a single user interface and provide seamless navigation,” said the railway official.

The app, with a single username and password, will lead to other respective apps of Indian Railways. In the second phase, food and taxi aggregator apps will be added.

Unique features

Single sign-on: Users will be able to access all services through single credentials. Moreover, the same credentials will be used across existing apps of Indian Railways like IRCTC RailConnect, UTS Mobile App, etc.

All-in-one app: On date there are different apps available for reserved and unreserved booking. Additionally, to check details of train movement and schedule separate app needs to be downloaded. All these services will now be accessible through a unified app.

Integrated services: The integration of services is being carried out to deliver comprehensive information from multiple sources in a cohesive and unified manner. For example, PNR enquiry will also be displaying associated train information.

Easy onboarding: Users are given facility to use their existing RailConnect or UTS App credential to get onboarded on SuperApp. The sign-up process has been simplified to enhance user experience and make the app easily accessible.

Ease of login: Multiple login options have been provided to enhance user experience. Once logged in, app can be subsequently accessed either through mPIN or biometric.