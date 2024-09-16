Swatantrata Senani Super Fast Express: Wooden block placed on track damages pipe of engine

A pipe of the engine of the Swatantrata Senani Super Fast Express was damaged due to a wooden block placed on the railway track near the new Sabzi Mandi, Rajdepur, between Ghazipur City Station and Ghat Station by unidentified miscreants in the wee hours of Monday, police said. The incident occurred at 3am, delaying the train some 2.5 hours. The Swatantrata Senani Super Fast Express (Sourced)

An FIR has been registered against unidentified miscreants on the complaint by a junior engineer of the Railways and further probe is on, police added.

Police said that 12561 Swatantrata Sangram Senani Express was on its way to New Delhi from Jaynagar of Bihar. As the train reached the city station, a pipe of the engine collided with a wooden block placed on the railway track near Rajdepur New Sabzi Mandi between gate number 27 and 28 before reaching the city station. The pipe of the train engine burst. The train driver informed the control room about the wooden block placed on the railway track.

Immediately, a team of RPF, GRP, Kotwali police and senior divisional security commissioner, Varanasi, S Ramakrishnan reached the spot.

A new engine was brought from Aurihar station and then the train left for New Delhi after about two-and-a-half hours.

Superintendent of police (City) Gyanendra Nath Prasad also reached the spot in the afternoon. He instructed the police team and SWAT team to find out the person who placed the wood on the railway track.

The SP city said that a wooden block of about two feet was found placed on the railway track between City Station and Ghat Station. It is being investigated how the piece reached the railway track.