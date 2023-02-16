Taj Mahotsav misses the date again, to begin from Feb 20

There will be two-day delay for the Taj Mahotsav to begin this year. Instead of its fixed date of February 18, the popular event of culture, craft and cuisine which finds mention in the state calendar of events, will now be held from February 20.

The dates have been shifted on account of the three-day urs of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan from February 17 to 19. In 2022 also, the event was held in March.

“Urs of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan is being organised at the Taj Mahal for three days from February 17 to 19 and with free entry to the monument, huge crowd is drawn towards it. Organising Taj Mahotsav from the scheduled date of February 18 will add to the pressure on police bandobast and thus it was decided to organise it from February 20,” said Avinash Chandra Mishra, joint director for Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department.

There are also probabilities of another event related to Maratha ruler Shivaji to be held at the Agra Fort on February 19 which might witness presence of Maharasthra chief minister Eknath Shinde and chief minister Yogi Adityanath, but no official confirmation has been made till the last report came.

“Preparations are in full swing for the ten-day festival of art, craft and culture – Taj Mahotsav – from February 20. Minister of higher education Yogendra Upadhaya will inaugurate the Taj Mahotsav this year and colourful events will be organised which will conclude on March 1 at Shilpgram,” said Mishra.

“The ten-day mega fair will add to the festivities in Agra and venues away from Shilpgram including ‘I Love Agra’ points, Sadar Bazar and Sur Sadan auditorium will have events spread all over city. The day-to-day events during Taj Mahotsav are being finalised,” said Mishra.

In 2022 also, due to state assembly elections and Agra going for polls in the second phase, the dates for Taj Mahotsav were changed and it was organised from March 20 to 29.

Likewise, in 2021 also, the festival could not be organised because of the Covid pandemic. It was for the first time in 2021 that Taj Mahotsav could not be held otherwise barring change in schedule, it has been organised every year since 1992.