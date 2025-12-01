Taj Mahotsav moves from Shilpgram to selfie point in Agra

For the first time, the ten-day Taj Mahotsav, a festival celebrating art, craft, and culture, will be held at a new venue—an open area near Selfie Point in Agra—on its scheduled start date of February 18, instead of Shilpgram. The decision was made during a meeting of the Taj Mahotsav organising committee, presided over by Commissioner of Agra Division Shailendra Kumar, for Taj Mahotsav 2026, in Agra on Saturday evening. The venue was changed due to ongoing renovation work at Shilpgram. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Since its inception in 1992, the festival has traditionally been held every February at Shilpgram, located a few kilometers east of the Taj Mahal.

‘I Love Agra Selfie Point’ was selected as the new venue for Taj Mahotsav, which will be held from February 18 to 27, with stalls set up on the adjoining open ground. The meeting focussed on the venue, dates, theme, and other arrangements.

The Uttar Pradesh tourism department organises this ten-day festival of art, craft, and culture, which was conceived to attract foreign tourists and offer them an option for evening leisure near the Taj Mahal.

The venue was changed due to ongoing renovation work at Shilpgram. Agra district magistrate Arvind Mallappa Bangari and other officials from the tourism department have been tasked with reviewing the ground near ‘I Love Agra Selfie Point’. Sub-committees have been instructed to start preparations and take action for the upcoming festival.

Ticket prices will remain at ₹50 per person, with children under three years exempted. It was also decided to increase stall charges by 10 per cent, and the Kalakriti grounds will be used as a parking area.

The commissioner of Agra Division stated that evening events during Taj Mahotsav will be held at Sadar Bazar, Gyara Siddi, Fatehpur Sikri, Bateshwar, and near Selfie Point. Emphasis was placed on inviting popular artists to attract large audiences to the events.

The focus was also on making Taj Mahotsav self-reliant by boosting revenue through sponsors in addition to advertisement income. Other key aspects discussed included traffic management, security, parking, food stalls, and public infrastructure. The meeting was attended by DM Agra Arvind Mallappa Bangari, ADA Vice Chairman M Anumozhi, and the regional officer of the tourism department.