Search
Mon, Dec 01, 2025
New Delhi oC

Taj Mahotsav moves from Shilpgram to selfie point in Agra

ByHT Correspondent, Agra
Published on: Dec 01, 2025 05:12 am IST

Since its inception in 1992, the festival has traditionally been held every February at Shilpgram, located a few kilometers east of the Taj Mahal.

For the first time, the ten-day Taj Mahotsav, a festival celebrating art, craft, and culture, will be held at a new venue—an open area near Selfie Point in Agra—on its scheduled start date of February 18, instead of Shilpgram. The decision was made during a meeting of the Taj Mahotsav organising committee, presided over by Commissioner of Agra Division Shailendra Kumar, for Taj Mahotsav 2026, in Agra on Saturday evening.

The venue was changed due to ongoing renovation work at Shilpgram. (HT FILE PHOTO)
The venue was changed due to ongoing renovation work at Shilpgram. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Since its inception in 1992, the festival has traditionally been held every February at Shilpgram, located a few kilometers east of the Taj Mahal.

‘I Love Agra Selfie Point’ was selected as the new venue for Taj Mahotsav, which will be held from February 18 to 27, with stalls set up on the adjoining open ground. The meeting focussed on the venue, dates, theme, and other arrangements.

The Uttar Pradesh tourism department organises this ten-day festival of art, craft, and culture, which was conceived to attract foreign tourists and offer them an option for evening leisure near the Taj Mahal.

The venue was changed due to ongoing renovation work at Shilpgram. Agra district magistrate Arvind Mallappa Bangari and other officials from the tourism department have been tasked with reviewing the ground near ‘I Love Agra Selfie Point’. Sub-committees have been instructed to start preparations and take action for the upcoming festival.

Ticket prices will remain at 50 per person, with children under three years exempted. It was also decided to increase stall charges by 10 per cent, and the Kalakriti grounds will be used as a parking area.

The commissioner of Agra Division stated that evening events during Taj Mahotsav will be held at Sadar Bazar, Gyara Siddi, Fatehpur Sikri, Bateshwar, and near Selfie Point. Emphasis was placed on inviting popular artists to attract large audiences to the events.

The focus was also on making Taj Mahotsav self-reliant by boosting revenue through sponsors in addition to advertisement income. Other key aspects discussed included traffic management, security, parking, food stalls, and public infrastructure. The meeting was attended by DM Agra Arvind Mallappa Bangari, ADA Vice Chairman M Anumozhi, and the regional officer of the tourism department.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Taj Mahotsav moves from Shilpgram to selfie point in Agra
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

The ten-day Taj Mahotsav, celebrating art and culture, will debut at a new venue near Agra's ‘I Love Agra Selfie Point’ from February 18 to 27, replacing Shilpgram due to renovations. The festival, organized by the Uttar Pradesh tourism department since 1992, aims to attract tourists and enhance local engagement through various events and improved infrastructure.