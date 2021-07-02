Tarn Taran police arrested 127 persons in drug cases in June

Launching a crackdown against drug smuggling, Tarn Taran police arrested 127 persons and registered 99 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in June.

Divulging the information, senior superintendent of police Dhruman H Nimbale said they had launched a special drive against drug paddlers last month during which 4.4kg heroin, 3.6kg opium, 17kg poppy husk and 28,815 drug tablets and capsules were seized.

He said the drive against drug peddling will continue this month too. He said cops have also frozen the properties of 109 accused. “We freeze properties of all those who are arrested with commercial quantity of drugs,” he added.