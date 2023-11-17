close_game
News / Cities / Others / Task force formed to uncover Atiq’s benami properties

Task force formed to uncover Atiq’s benami properties

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Nov 17, 2023 07:16 AM IST

Police officials have formed a special task force for investigation and identification of slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed’s benami properties in Prayagraj and other places.

The 20-member task force is headed by two ACPs who will question big property dealers and builders who were in contact with Atiq and his brother Khalid Azeem aka Ashraf to uncover their benami properties that have still not come to light.

Police officials said that the step has been taken for identifying the benami properties of Atiq and his brother Ashraf besides other mafias, history sheeters and gangsters. The task force comprises active team of policemen who will confidentially investigate about properties of Atiq and other criminals following which further action will be taken. The team will be headed by two ACPs who will monitor the investigations, officials added.

During last two days, the task force rounded up two real estate businessmen who were in contact with Atiq. On Wednesday, police team questioned one Imtiaz Ahmad aka Imtiaz Chawal over his business relations with Atiq and his aides.

On Thursday, police questioned another of Atiq’s aides Abbas Khan for questioning about Atiq’s benami assets.

