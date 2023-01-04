Task force to probe vandalism at Gujarat’s Jain shrines, illegal mining

The Gujarat government will form a special task force to investigate the alleged vandalism of Jain shrines near Shatrunjaya Hills, illegal mining, and sale of illicit liquor at the nearby pilgrim town of Palitana.

Home minister Harsh Sanghavi on Tuesday said the task force is being formed for a speedy resolution of the matter. He added a police post will be set up in the area to boost security around the shrines.

Mahendra Shah, a Jain community leader, welcomed the government’s proactive approach. “The illegal mining has been going on in Shatrunjaya Hills since 2017. Also, there is a lot of encroachment. We have been taking out rallies to raise the issue for the last 10 days,” he said.

Shah said the Jain community held protests in Ahmedabad and Mumbai on Sunday. He alleged illicit liquor was being sold about 60 metres from their shrine in Palitana. Shah said Jain monks have also been harassed.

Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vikram Jain said arrests have been made in the vandalisation matter. “It seems to be a case of land grabbing. The task force will be formed with officials from the revenue, forest, and other departments. It will soon study the matter and take appropriate action.”