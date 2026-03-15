Hyderabad, TDP MP from Andhra Pradesh Putta Mahesh Kumar, and former BRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy, were among six people detained here after testing positive for alleged drug consumption, officials said on Sunday. TDP MP, ex-BRS MLA test positive for drug consumption after raid at farmhouse in T'gana

On reliable information that a drug party was going on at a farmhouse in Moinabad near here, owned by Rohith Reddy, the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement Force in coordination with local police teams raided it on Saturday night.

One of those who was detained had allegedly opened fire three rounds with a revolver in the air after noticing the police team.

Eleven individuals, who attended the party were tested on the spot using Urine Drug Testing Kits, and five among them including Rohith Reddy tested positive for drug consumption while Mahesh Kumar, the Eluru MP from Andhra Pradesh, tested negative initially.

As part of further procedures, they were taken to a hospital and upon re-testing, the results confirmed that six people, including the MP tested positive for drugs, a senior official of EAGLE Force said.

"The MP initially tested negative for drug consumption, but he tested positive in the blood test," the official said.

Further investigation is on to ascertain if they consumed drugs at some other place or at the farmhouse premises.

Two grams of narcotic substance was seized from the party and sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory , the official said adding that probe is underway to ascertain where the drug was sourced.

The party was attended by a group of realtors, businessmen, as well as political persons, a police official said. A woman was also among the participants.

The weapon was seized, police said. Further investigation is on.

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