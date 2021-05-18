TDP to boycott budget session of Andhra assembly on Thursday

Telugu Desam Party, the only opposition party in the Andhra Pradesh state legislative assembly, on Tuesday, announced that it would boycott the one-day budget session of the assembly on May 20 in protest against the “unilateral, undemocratic and illogical” decisions of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

The decision was taken at the Telugu Desam Legislature Party (TDLP) meeting held under the leadership of party president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu through video conference.

Speaking to reporters at the party office in Guntur later, TDP state unit president and MLA K Atchannaidu said the party decided to boycott the budget session in protest against the misrule of the Jagan government. “We are not boycotting the assembly but the chief minister’s high-handed behaviour,” he said.

The TDP leader pointed out that the budget session of Parliament and that of several state assemblies were held in March itself when the Covid-19 pandemic was not so severe. “We asked the chief minister to hold the budget session but he did not do it. Now, the second wave is very severe but the government wants to hold it only because of Constitutional obligation,” he said.

The TDLP decided to hold a parallel mock assembly simultaneously with the state assembly session to expose the failures and misdeeds of the Jagan regime all through.

Former finance minister and MLC Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said that the government had no intention of holding a meaningful discussion in the assembly on public issues like Covid-19.

“Even if the TDP attends the session, the chief minister and his ministers would not give any chance for them to speak in the House. As usual, the YSRC would bulldoze and suppress the voice of the Opposition,” he said.