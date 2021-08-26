Teachers protest for better pay grades at Punjabi varsity

Patiala Punjab Federation of University and College Teachers’ Organisations (PFUCTO), the body of five Government Universities in Punjab and Chandigarh Region, Punjab and Chandigarh College Teachers Union (PCCTU) and Government College Teachers Association (GCTA), organised a rally at Punjabi University, Patiala, for the implementation of 7th University Grants Commission (UGC) pay scales for university and college teachers.

Nishan Singh Deol, president, Punjabi University Teachers Association, said, “The Punjab government’s indifferent attitude is putting the future of higher education in the state in jeopardy. A big chunk of students, thus, look for education abroad. There has been no recruitment of regular teachers in colleges and universities for a long time.”

He added that due to the unnecessary delay in the implementation of the revised UGC grades there is a huge outcry among all the teachers.

Mritunjiya, president, Panjab University Teachers Association, said, “The bureaucracy’s negative attitude in the implementation of new grades to the teachers is to be condemned. The decision of de-linking pay scales of the newly recruited college and university teachers from the UGC scales should be withdrawn with immediate effect.”