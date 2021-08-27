Teaching, non-teaching staff in district to be given priority for full vaccination: Ajit Pawar

PUNE Considering the possibility of reopening schools, the district administration has decided to prioritise vaccination for teaching and non-teaching staff. Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar made the announcement after the weekly Covid review meeting in Pune on Friday.

Pawar also expressed optimism that the number of administered vaccine doses would increase in the coming months.

“Decision regarding reopening of the schools will be taken by CM after consulting with the task force. But today, we decided that teaching and non-teaching staff in Pune district, would be given priority for full vaccination. Because when the state government decides to reopen schools, the staff should be fully vaccinated,” said Ajit Pawar.

ast week, the district administration had decided that due to a shortage of vaccines, priority would be given to the beneficiaries of the second dose. Pawar mentioned that the Serum Institute has increased production of the vaccine and the supply is expected to increase in upcoming months

“Adar Poonawalla has informed us that the production of vaccines has been increased. So the demand for vaccine doses could be fulfilled. We were hoping that the number of vaccine doses would be more in August than July. It will go higher in September. Our aim is that before the third wave, the maximum population should be vaccinated,” said Ajit Pawar.

Pawar also warned of the threat of the increase in Covid cases in the light of upcoming festivities. “In the relaxation order issued it has been mentioned clearly that when the daily requirement of medical oxygen surpasses 700 MT, restrictions would be imposed. Currently, 200 MT medical oxygen is used daily in the state. As Pune has big hospitals, the requirement of oxygen is higher. It is around 100 MT now,” informed Ajit Pawar.