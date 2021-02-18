Technical glitches mar smooth FASTag operations on day 3

PUNE It has been three days since FASTAg has been made mandatory to pay tolls in Maharashtra.

On day three, Thursday February 18, technical errors were reported by many vehicles on the roads.

Famous Marathi poet Sandeep Khare, traveling towards Pune from Kolhapur, alleges that at the Kini toll plaza, he was asked to pay a fine - double the toll - even though he had money in his FASTag account.

Khare posted a video from the Kini toll plaza and narrated his experience.

“The scanner couldn’t read the sticker on my vehicle. Then I was asked to move the vehicle to and fro. Still the payment did not happen. Then they asked me to pay the double toll penalty. I refused, as I had fully recharged FASTag account. Then the worker came down with another machine and scanned closely. After this, the payment was done, but this procedure took more than 10 minutes,” said Khare.

Hemant Takawale, who travelled from Kolhapur to Pune on Thursday, alleged, “Sometimes the scanner can’t read the sticker. Then cash has to be paid and after leaving the toll plaza a money deduction message is received. This is a common problem.”

A Pune resident Sagar Gade experienced a different problem with his FASTag account. “My vehicle was parked at home in Pune and I could see my car. But I received the message of a toll deduction of Rs125 from a toll plaza situated in Uttar Pradesh. This has happened twice and I have officially filed a complaint about it,” said Gade.

The toll manager of the Khed-Shivapur and Anewadi toll plazas, Amit Bhatia, said, “On Wednesday, the total FASTAg sale was more than 900. On Thursday, it was more than 600 till 7pm. People are now accepting that the change is being implemented. Traffic movement was smooth. FASTag traffic penetration has almost reached 70% at the Khed-Shivapur toll plaza.”