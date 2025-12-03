Teen attacked by leopard saved by mother’s bravery

A teenage boy narrowly escaped a deadly leopard attack on Tuesday evening in the Katarniaghat Forest Range, thanks to the remarkable courage and presence of mind of his mother. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Kishan (15), son of Nanku, was returning home after grazing goats along with his mother, Guddi Devi, when a leopard suddenly leaped towards him and the herd. The animal attacked Kishan, leaving him stunned.

Guddi Devi confronted the leopard, striking it with whatever she could find and raising loud cries for help. Her shouts alerted nearby villagers, who rushed to the spot. Outnumbered, the leopard finally released Kishan and fled back into the forest. The injured teenager was first taken to Sujauli PHC, from where doctors referred him to Motipur CHC for further treatment. He sustained minor injuries.

Upon receiving information, the forest team reached the spot. Talking to HT Range Forest Officer (RFO) Katarniyaghat Ashish Gaur confirmed that the attack was indeed carried out by a leopard and urged villagers to remain cautious, especially during early morning and late evening hours. Gaur described the attack as a “very minor accident,” stating that the boy suffered only a scratch on his hand. He added that the incident occurred near Nathuniya village, located along the Nishangarh–Katarniaghat border.

“We have installed a camera trap and are conducting continuous patrolling in the area. The child has been treated and is stable,” Ranger Gaur said. Authorities have assured residents of intensified monitoring in the region.