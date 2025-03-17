Teenager abducted & brutally murdered over rivalry in Pilibhit

In a gruesome incident, a 16-year-old boy was abducted and murdered over a long-standing rivalry in Bithara village, under the Nyoria police station area of Pilibhit. His body, dismembered into six pieces, was found stuffed in a sack under a bridge on Friday. Police arrested all three accused on Saturday and recovered the weapon used in the crime—a banka (a sharp-edged weapon)—along with the motorcycle they had used. The accused have been sent to jail. For representation only

According to police, the victim, Puranlal alias Sagar (16), son of Ram Bahadur, had stepped out of his home around 11 pm on March 10 to check on his father, who was sleeping in a nearby hut. However, he never returned. His family lodged a missing complaint at Nyoria police station on March 12.

Two days later, on March 14, around noon, his mutilated body was found inside a sack under the Rohtaniya Bridge in Mandariya village. His family rushed to the scene as forensic teams collected evidence before sending the body for postmortem.

Following the murder, the victim’s father alleged that his son had been killed due to an ongoing enmity. He filed a complaint against Bobby and Shubham alias Shivam from Bithara village and Pramod from Kaimor village in the Amaria area. Police modified the previously filed case into a murder charge and arrested the three accused, who later confessed to the crime.

Superintendent of police (SP) Avinash Pandey said, “The accused admitted to planning and executing the murder over an old enmity.”

The victim’s family had allegedly been harassed by the accused for a long time. The conflict escalated on March 10, when Puranlal was confronted by the accused while speaking on the phone in the village. A verbal altercation broke out, and his uncle, Kalicharan, had to intervene. The accused reportedly threatened revenge, vowing to “spill blood.”

This was not the first time tensions had flared. A year ago, the accused had assaulted Puranlal over a minor dispute regarding the noise from his motorcycle. When his family intervened, they too were beaten. Despite Puranlal’s complaint, the police took no action against the accused, who instead managed to file a counter-case against his family under the SC/ST Act, which remains under trial.

While a postmortem, conducted by a panel of three doctors, confirmed the horrific extent of the violence inflicted upon the teenager.