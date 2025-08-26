Teen’s throat slit in Sambhal, body found in paddy field

A 16-year-old high school student was found dead with his throat slit in a paddy field in Kaithal village, under Chandausi police station limits of Sambhal district, on Tuesday morning. The incident has sparked shock in the village, with the boy’s sister accusing a local youth of the crime, while police are also probing the angle of an alleged affair. Police officials at the scene of the crime in Sambhal on Tuesday (HT Photo)

The victim, identified as Sumit Kumar, was a Class 10 student at Chandausi Inter College. He had gone missing on Monday evening after leaving home around 8 pm. When he did not return, family members searched for him through the night but could not trace him. On Tuesday morning, around 9 am, villagers spotted his blood-soaked body lying in the field of a villager named Kallu, barely 200 meters from his house.

According to eyewitnesses, Sumit’s throat had been slit. His slippers, bloodstains, and a blood-soaked medical glove were found near the body. Villagers immediately informed the police, following which ASP Anuj Chaudhary, ASP (North) Rajesh Kumar Srivastava, and SP Krishan Kumar Bishnoi reached the spot with a forensic team to collect evidence.

Sumit lived in the village with his elder sister, Neetu, and younger sister, Pooja. Both parents had passed away earlier, while his elder brother, Amit, works in Mumbai. The children were being cared for by their uncle, Pyare.

Pooja, the victim’s younger sister, directly accused Ravi, son of Lalata Prasad, a resident of the same village, of murdering her brother. She claimed that Ravi had earlier threatened Sumit.

“On Tuesday morning, I sent a boy to Ravi’s house to ask about my brother. Ravi told him, ‘Leave, otherwise we’ll kill you too,’” she alleged.

Meanwhile, some villagers claimed that the victim’s elder sister had an affair with a youth, and Sumit had been threatened in connection with it. They suspect the murder may be linked to this.

SP Krishan Kumar Bishnoi said the case appears to be linked to the victim’s close circle of acquaintances. “Prima facie, this seems to be a close-circle friend matter. Four police teams have been formed for investigation. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and the case will be solved soon,” he said.