Telangana: Man lynched, two women thrashed over suspicions of doing black magic

A 65-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death, while two women were physically assault by some villagers on Tuesday after they suspected them of performing black magic in Telangana’s Medak district, the police said on Wednesday. Representational image.

The incident took place at Gollagudem village under Tekmal gram panchayat. The deceased has been identified as Devunikada Ramulu of Mandapur village of Kolcharam block and the injured women were close relatives of the deceased.

Medak deputy superintendent of police Prasanna Kumar, however, said there were no injuries on Ramulu’s body, though he admitted that some people had beaten up two women for throwing some lemons and chillies on the road after performing some puja at their home.

The police registered the case based on a complaint filed by Ramulu’s son Shiva Kumar.

“We have registered a case of death under suspicious circumstances under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita, besides Section 118 (causing grievous injuries using dangerous weapons or means) for assaulting the women,” the DSP said, adding that some people have been taken into custody for questioning.

Assistant sub-inspector Dayanand of Tekmal police station, said Ramulu, who was earning his livelihood by performing folk dramas, was suffering from severe diarrhoea and gastroenteritis for the last three days.

On Monday, Ramulu, along with his relative Balamani came to the residence of Gangamma in Gollagudem village for treatment at the Tekmal primary health centre. As he continued to suffer from the sickness, Balamani performed some puja at the residence in the early hours of Tuesday to ward off evil eyes.

“She threw a couple of lemons and red chillies on the road in front of their residence. Some people noticed it and suspected that the family was performing black magic. They dragged Ramulu and the other two women and beat them under a tree even though it was raining heavily,” Dayanand said.

On noticing the injured Ramulu and the two women, some other villagers informed the police, who rushed to the spot and shifted them to Jogipet government hospital. “Ramulu was declared brought dead, while the two women were admitted for treatment. Their condition is stable,” the ASI said.