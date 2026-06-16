Hyderabad, Telangana DGP C V Anand on Tuesday emphasised that the Police Department is maintaining a high level of preparedness to ensure that citizens do not face inconvenience due to heavy rains and waterlogging. Telangana police prepared to prevent waterlogging, inconvenience during monsoon: DGP

In line with the directions of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, an emergency review meeting was held here to assess measures being undertaken to prevent waterlogging, urban flooding, and traffic disruptions during the ongoing monsoon season, an official release said.

The meeting was chaired by Government Advisor for Irrigation Sudarshan Reddy.

During the meeting, the DGP directed officials to take proactive measures in vulnerable areas to prevent traffic congestion and ensure smooth vehicular movement.

He also stressed the importance of identifying alternative traffic routes and disseminating timely information to the public whenever required.

The DGP instructed police personnel to maintain constant surveillance in low-lying areas, flood-prone localities, major traffic junctions, and other critical locations across the city.

He further directed that emergency response mechanisms be kept fully operational so that police teams can respond swiftly to any unforeseen situation arising due to heavy rainfall.

Anand underscored that close coordination among the Police, Irrigation, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation , Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency , and other departments is crucial for effective flood management and public safety.

He called upon all agencies to work in a coordinated manner, identify problem areas proactively, and implement corrective measures without delay.

He also cautioned officials against any form of negligence or complacency and reiterated that public safety must remain the foremost priority during the monsoon season.

The DGP directed all police units across the state to remain vigilant and be fully prepared until the end of the rainy season, ensuring that all necessary assistance is extended to the public whenever required.

During the review, officials informed that special engineering teams have been constituted to undertake field inspections in and around Malkam Cheruvu, Khajaguda Lake, Mandikunta, Gurunath Cheruvu, lakes in the Miyapur region, areas surrounding the Biodiversity Junction, Kondapur, and other flood-prone locations.

These teams will conduct detailed assessments of water flow channels, encroachments, drainage connectivity, and other factors contributing to water stagnation and flooding.

The teams have been tasked with carrying out comprehensive ground-level inspections and submitting reports recommending both immediate remedial measures and long-term sustainable solutions to mitigate recurring waterlogging issues.

Revanth Reddy on Sunday instructed the officials to remain on high alert during the entire monsoon season.

Reddy inquired about the situation during heavy rains in the Core Urban Region of Hyderabad on June 9 and expressed displeasure over the inconvenience faced by city residents due to traffic jams in several areas, including Cyberabad here.

He was serious about the Municipal, Police, and Traffic wings for their "failure" in alerting people despite warnings issued by the Meteorological Department. The chief minister warned of strict action against the officials if they neglect their responsibilities during the crisis time.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.