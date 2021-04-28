Thane to get two jumbo vaccination centres

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has made preparations to set up two jumbo vaccination centres and is in the process of roping in more private hospitals for the next phase of vaccination that will begin from May 1. Currently, the city has 56 vaccination centres including private and government centres; however, only around 40 are functional regularly due to the shortage of vaccines.

Preparations are in place for two jumbo centres; one will be set up at Kausa stadium and the other at Vartak Nagar. “We will be following the same model as BKC and NESCO facilities. It will help in accommodating a large number of people and in conducting vaccination drive for more beneficiaries. Moreover, we have shortlisted a few more private hospitals that can partake in the vaccination process. As of now, the state government directives have mentioned the involvement of private hospitals for vaccination from May 1 onwards. So preparations are also on those lines, however, considering the shortage of vaccines we are not sure how much of these can be possible. We have all the infrastructure in place and even now if we get the desired number of vaccines we can begin with the vaccination process,” said Khushboo Tawri, medical officer, TMC.

Currently, TMC has 56 vaccination centres including 13 private hospitals, with the capacity to conduct 10,000 vaccinations daily. However, only around 40 centres are operational regularly due to the shortage of vaccines. As of now both the first and booster dose of Covishield is being administered and the only booster dose of Covaxin within TMC.