Thousands shift to higher ground as colonies get flooded in Prayagraj

Thousands of residents in Prayagraj are forced to shift to safer places as flood water entered residential colonies in low lying areas during the past 48 hours. Residents forced to flee their homes in Prayagraj amidst rising water levels of Ganga and Yamuna. (HT)

The water level of the Ganga and Yamuna started to rise since Friday and is increasing every hour.

While Ganga level is increasing at a speed of 10 cm per hour, the water level of Yamuna is increasing at a speed of 10 cm every four hours, officials said.

Residents of areas on the banks of Ganga including Chhota Baghada, Beli Gaon, Rajapur, Salori, Myorabad, Ganga Nagar have shifted their belongings to safer places or on the upper floors of their homes. Thousands of families are taking shelter at the homes of their friends and relatives. Bodies are being cremated on the road after Daraganj Cremation Ghat was submerged. Similar situation is also prevailing at Rasulabad cremation ghat.

Meanwhile, the residents of low-lying areas on the banks of Yamuna are also facing a similar situation. Thousands of residents of the slum area at Gaughat along with Gadda Colony, Bajupur, Azad Nagar and other areas of Kareli are shifting their goods to safer places.

District administration is on alert mode following the flood like situation and has deployed teams at different places where water has entered colonies and homes. Relief camps have been established to lodge the families hit by rising water levels in rivers.

The water level of Ganga and Yamuna rivers is increasing towards the danger mark (84.734 mtr) but the speed has decreased during the last 24 hours. At Phaphamau the water level of Ganga was rising at a speed of 20 cm per hour but by Sunday morning it decreased to 6.92 cm per hour. At Naini, the speed of rising water level of Yamuna decreased. The water level in Yamuna increased to 4.75 cm per hour.

On Sunday evening at 4 pm, the water level of Ganga at Phaphamau was recorded at 83.92 metres with an increase of 4cm during the last four hours. At Chhatnag, the Ganga was flowing at 83.14m at 4pm with an increase of 5cm during last four hours.

At Naini, Yamuna was flowing at 83.78 m at 4pm with an increase of 7cm during last four hours.

Flood water enters Tharwai power sub-station

Flood water entered the Tharwai power substation on Sunday posing threat to power supply in around 70 villages of trans-Ganga area.

Tharwai power substation is located at Godwa village near Mansaita river and gets submerged during every flood following which equipment become defunct.

Locals Amar Bahadur, Ratan Singh, Mahendra Giri and others said power department officials claim searching for an alternate place for substation whenever it is flooded but the issue is put on back burner after the flood water recedes. Residents of 70 villages suffer due to negligence of power department, they said.

Meanwhile, executive engineer trans-Ganga SB Thakur inspected the substation and issued instructions to connect the affected villages to Soraon power substation for electricity supply. Executive engineer said letters have been forwarded to Soraon tehsil but the land for power substation is still to be provided.

Boats deployed

District administration has deployed 27 boats in the areas affected by rising water level. Six boats at Badra Sonauti village of Phulpur, 1 boat at Bhagwsar Delhi of Karachhana, 3 at Daraganj, 10 at Baghada and 7 at Rajapur have been deployed.

Officials said that 254 families at Sadar tehsil which include 1130 persons of 15 localities, are residing at seven shelters. Fifteen families which are staying in their homes in inundated areas are being provided with relief material. In Prayagraj district, 795 families (5,075) people are affected by floods.

Seven flood relief camps have been set up at Annie Beasant School Elanganj, Rishikul Rajapur, Swami Vivekanand College Ashok Nagar, Cantt High school Sadar Bazar, Saint Joseph’s Girls School Mumfordganj, Unity Public school Kareli and Mahbub Ali College in Beli.