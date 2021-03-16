Thrashing of dalit boys: Punjab child rights panel seeks action against Sangrur panchayat
Sangrur A day after the issue of four dalit boys – who were allegedly beaten up and paraded 4km with their hands tied behind their backs after they stole ₹300 from a tomb (samadh) at Banbhori village, was raised by the media, the Punjab State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has sought a report from the Sangrur SSP . It has also written to director, rural development and panchayat department, Sangrur, for the suspension of Bhasaur village panchayat, on Monday.
The boys were punished, allegedly, by the sarpanch and panchayat members of Bhasaur village. Their families were also fined ₹5,000.
“The theft was a petty crime. The children, however, were beaten up and their hands were tried. We have asked the Sangrur SSP to submit a report after taking action by March 16. The panchayat department has also been directed to suspend the panchayat,” said Rajwinder Gill, deputy director Punjab State Commission for Protection of Child Rights.
