Three bodies found near Ganga ghat in Varanasi
Bodies of three persons, including that of two teenage boys, were found near Ahilyabai Ghat here on Monday morning. Police said, they might have drowned. The bodies were taken out by local boatmen and NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) personnel.
A police officer said that two of the deceased were identified as Priyanshu Kumar (14), and his cousin Aman Raj (15), both residents of village Barahi in Palamu district of Jharkhand.
The third deceased was identified as Yogesh Kumar Soni, 26, a resident of Jhansi.
According to police, Priyanshu and Aman had come to their relative’s place in Lanka area here on Saturday. They went to the ghats for a walk on Sunday but did not turn up till late night, according to their relatives.
The relatives looked for the duo but could not find them anywhere, police said. On Monday morning, after getting information about three bodies spotted at Ahilyabai Ghat, they reached there and identified the deceased as Priyanshu and Aman.
The third deceased, Yogesh Kumar Soni, had drowned at Anandmayi Ghat on Sunday, police said.
All the three bodies were sent for post-mortem examination, said police.
