News / Cities / Others / 3 die after consuming poisoned liquor in Chhattisgarh district, probe on: Police

3 die after consuming poisoned liquor in Chhattisgarh district, probe on: Police

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 05, 2023 02:23 PM IST

The postmortem report of the deceased said that they were poisoned, and the sample of the liquor has been collected for investigation

Three men, including two brothers, died after consuming liquor which was poisoned in Chhattisgarh’s Janjgir-Champa district, officials said.

The deceased had complained of severe stomach pain after drinking liquor and their condition started deteriorating. (Representative file image)
The deceased had complained of severe stomach pain after drinking liquor and their condition started deteriorating. (Representative file image)

Police said that they have detained four persons in the case and the investigation is underway.

Police identified the deceased as Sanjay Sande, his brother Sant Kumar Sande, and Jitendra Sonkar.

The trio drank liquor in Parasahibana village on Sunday night.

Also Read:Woman dies of cardiac arrest in Indore, daughter says father poisoned her

“The liquor which they consumed was poisoned by some people who were not on good terms with the two brothers. We have detained a few people and interrogation is going on. The accused will be arrested soon,” said superintendent of police (SP), Jangir Champa, Vijay Agarwal.

The SP said that on Monday the trio were brought to the Community Health Centre at Akaltara.

“Two of them were declared dead. Sonkar was referred to Bilaspur for treatment, but he died on the way,” said the SP.

The deceased had complained of severe stomach pain after drinking liquor and their condition started deteriorating.

“The postmortem report of the deceased said that they were poisoned, and the sample of the liquor has been collected for investigation,” said the SP.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out