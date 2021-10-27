Home / Cities / Others / Three more Covid cases reported in Lucknow
Three more Covid cases reported in Lucknow

Lucknow district administration has started aggressive contact tracing of the positive cases . (PTI)
Published on Oct 27, 2021 12:19 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Lucknow Three more fresh Covid-19 cases were reported from the state capital on Tuesday. At present, there are 25 active cases in the city. District administration has started aggressive contact tracing of the positive cases and now only two districts, Lucknow and Gautam Budh Nagar, have Covid patients in double digit, according to a health department data.

28 new dengue cases

As many as 28 new dengue cases were reported from different parts of the city on Tuesday. The areas from where cases were found include Sarojini Nagar, Alambagh, NK Road, Chander Nagar, Aliganj, Indira Nagar Road and Tooriaganj. The district malaria officer issued notices to 20 houses where larvae of mosquitoes were found. Around 11 teams of the CMO office surveyed 3,111 houses for mosquito larvae on Tuesday.

