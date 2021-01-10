Three PMC hospitals with infant wards have fire safety concerns: fire chief

PUNE The central fire brigade of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) during its special re-audit of three civic hospitals with infant wards, has found that firefighting equipment is non-functional, fire-fighting pumps are dysfunctional and at one spot, necessary firefighting equipment was not in place.

The units checked by the fire departments were Kamla Nehru Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi hospital and Sonawane Hospital, all run by the Pune civic body.

The fire re-audit, conducted by the fire department following strict directions from fire chief Prashant Ranpise on Sunday, post the Bhandara hospital fire tragedy in which 10 infants perised, has raised serious concerns.

At the Rajeev Gandhi Hospital in Yerawada, fire-fighting pumps were found to be shut.

At the Kamala Nehru Hospital, the pump room was locked and the location of the keys unknown.

Fire-fighting equipment was broken and not in service. Sonawane Hospital did not have the necessary fire- fighting equipment in place.

“We are immediately sending our findings to the health department asking them to direct the agency appointed to fulfil the norms as these loopholes are dangerous and life threatening. The entire system must be put in place at the three hospitals. We put special focus on these hospitals as infants are here and hence, we did not want to take any chance. We carried out an immediate fire audit today and found serious lapses at Kamla Nehru Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi hospital and Sonawane Hospital,” said Ranpise.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) central fire brigade, on Saturday, claimed that all private and government hospitals under its jurisdiction have complied with the fire safety norms as per the Supreme Court December 2020 directive.

It, however, carried out a re-audit of three hospitals having neonatal intensive care units following orders from deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.

The apex court had directed all state and Union territory governments to form committees to undertake fire safety audits of all hospitals, including Covid-19 hospitals, every month.

A bench said that every state government must appoint a nodal officer to ensure adherence to fire safety norms in hospitals.

According to the civic administration, fire no-objection certificates (NOC) were issued to hospitals after regular inspection of properties during visits carried out by the fire brigade staff.

According to PMC records, the city houses between 400-500 small and big hospitals.

The central government has been regularly directing state governments to conduct fire safety audits in all major hospitals and nursing homes by the fire and emergency services.

The Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act, 2006 stipulates that building owners and occupants must install firefighting measures and ensure proper evacuation measures in the case of fire emergency. The Act contains comprehensive guidelines towards securing the fire safety of old as well as new buildings in the state.