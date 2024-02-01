 Three women arrested for assaulting police during raid in Meerut - Hindustan Times
Three women arrested for assaulting police during raid in Meerut

ByHT Correspondent, Meerut
Feb 01, 2024 10:56 PM IST

Three women have been arrested for their alleged involvement in assaulting police officers during a raid on a residence in Lisari Gate on Wednesday night. The police initiated the raid based on information that beef was stored there.

The incharge of Samar Garden police chowki, Ajay Shukla, along with three constables, sustained injuries when the accused individuals and a few others pelted stones in opposition to the arrest of the main accused, Afzal, who managed to escape amidst the commotion.

The injured officers were admitted to the district hospital, and their condition is reported to be stable. Superintendent of police (city) Ayush Vikram Singh said that the three women, allegedly involved in pelting stones at the police, have been arrested and will be produced in court.

Singh explained that Chowki incharge Ajay Shukla and his team reached Afzal’s house in the Lisari Gate area after receiving information that beef was stored there. Upon arrival, the women from the family and neighbouring residents gathered around the police team, protesting the arrest of Afzal. Subsequently, a few women began pelting stones, causing injuries to Chowki Incharge Ajay Shukla and constables Subhash, Arvind, and Sumit Nagar.

Singh, upon receiving information about the assault on the police, rushed to the scene with additional forces and took three women into custody on charges of pelting stones. A case has been registered at the Lisari Gate police station.

Singh added that raids are underway to arrest the main accused, Afzal, following the confiscation of meat, presumed to be beef, from his residence.

