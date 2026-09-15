Three women killed, 8 injured as tractor-trolley overturns in Sambhal

Three women were killed and at least eight others injured after a tractor-trolley carrying around 19 villagers to a funeral overturned in Sambhal district on Monday, police said. Several passengers were trapped beneath the overturned trolley and had to be rescued.

The accident took place in Rehtol village under the Hazrat Nagar Garhi police station area of Sambhal tehsil when the villagers were travelling from Paintia Mafi village, under Asmoli police station, to a village in the Mainather area of neighbouring Moradabad district to attend a funeral.

According to police, the tractor’s rear wheel and axle broke while the vehicle was in motion, causing the trolley to overturn. Sambhal circle officer Kuldeep Kumar said around 19 people were travelling in the tractor-trolley when the accident occurred.

“Three women died in the accident and around eight or nine people were injured. Some others sustained minor injuries,” Kumar said.

The deceased were identified as Omvati, 60, Mamta, 50, and Chandrawati, 55, all residents of Paintia Mafi village.

Following the accident, several passengers were trapped under the trolley. Local residents and police helped pull them out before the injured were taken to the district combined hospital and private medical facilities for treatment. Some of the injured were reported to be in serious condition.

Hazrat Nagar Garhi police station in-charge Sanjay Kumar reached the spot with a police team after receiving information about the accident. The police are examining the circumstances leading to the axle failure and subsequent overturning of the trolley.

Sub-divisional magistrate Vikas Chandra said the administration was ensuring that all injured people received necessary treatment. He added that the families of those killed would be provided financial assistance as admissible under government rules.

Police said further details would emerge after examining the vehicle and recording statements of the injured and other witnesses.