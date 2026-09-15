Punjab set to host maiden Asian Champions Trophy from Oct 27

Punjab is set to host of the Hockey Asian Champions Trophy for the first time, with Mohali set to stage the tournament’s decisive phase, including the semi-finals and final. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann made an official announcement about the dates of the AHF Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2026, which will be hosted in Mohali andJalandhar from October 27 to November 5 on Monday. (Sourced)

Chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday unveiled the logo of the Asian Champions Trophy 2026 in the presence of Asian Hockey Federation officials and announced that the tournament will be held from October 27 to November 5. Jalandhar will host the opening ceremony and league stage, while the Olympian Balbir Singh (Senior) International Hockey Stadium in Mohali will stage the semi-finals on November 4 and the grand final and closing ceremony on November 5.

The tournament will feature India, Pakistan, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and China, with the much-anticipated India-Pakistan clash scheduled for November 1 in Jalandhar, coinciding with Punjab Day, Mann said.

Two reserve teams -- Oman and Bangladesh -- have also been named for the tournament in case of pullouts. The event, which is held under the aegis of the Asian Hockey Federation, is an annual competition but was not held last year.

“The historic Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2026 is not merely a hockey tournament for Punjab. It is an emotional homecoming of the sport to the land that has nurtured generations of Indian hockey heroes,” Mann said.

The Punjab government has sanctioned ₹25.40 crore for the tournament, including ₹22.96 crore for upgrading the two principal venues. Of this, ₹8.96 crore has been earmarked for the Olympian Balbir Singh (Senior) International Hockey Stadium in Mohali, while ₹14 crore will be spent on the Olympian Surjit Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar.

Mann said the state government was leaving no stone unturned to ensure international-standard facilities for players and spectators. He also announced that entry to all matches will be free, with the aim of encouraging youngsters, students and hockey enthusiasts to attend.

“Jalandhar will host the opening ceremony and league stage, while Mohali will host the decisive semi-finals and final,” Mann said.

“Punjab’s rich hockey legacy will add significance to the tournament. The state has produced Olympic medallists and national captains, including Balbir Singh Sr, Udham Singh and Ajit Pal Singh. During the Paris 2024 Olympics, 10 Punjab players represented India, with Harmanpreet Singh leading the side,” Mann said.

The chief minister said Punjab’s hosting ambitions extend beyond the Asian Champions Trophy, with India set to host the 2030 Hockey World Cup. A successful tournament, he said, would strengthen Punjab’s case to host World Cup matches.