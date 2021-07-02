Three women killed in Moga road mishap

Moga Three women, including a mother-daughter duo was killed, and two others were grievously injured in a collision between two cars on the Moga-Jalandhar Road on Thursday about 6.30am.

Those killed and injured were members of an extended family and were on their way to Nakodar from Moga in a Volkswagen car; the other car involved in the collision was a Chevrolet Optra. Those killed are Vaneeta Rani, 25, her daughter, Pihu, 5, and Vaneeta’s sister Anjali, 17. Her brother, Amandeep, and mother-in-law, Meera, have been admitted to a Ludhiana hospital.

Investigation officer Rachpal Singh said Ajay Kumar, 30, of Muktsar, along with his wife Vaneeta, daughter Pihu and his mother had come to Zira to meet his in-laws on Wednesday. On Thursday morning, visited a religious place located at Lohara village in their car. His brother-in-law Amandeep and sister-in-law Anjali also accompanied them.

“After offering their prayers at Lohara village, they were heading towards Nakodar to pay a visit to another religious place when the incident took place. Further investigation is on,” the IO said, adding that a case under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) has been registered against unidentified persons.