Tiger attacks woman in Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, sparks panic in Bahraich village

A tiger attacked a woman in Tirmuhani hamlet of Harkhapur village, under the Dharmapur Range of the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary (KWS) in Bahraich on Friday morning, leaving her seriously injured. The incident created panic as the tiger continued to roar in the nearby fields for nearly an hour after the attack.

According to reports, the victim, Quraisha Bano (40) was collecting cattle dung on the outskirts of the village when a tiger hiding in the bushes pounced on her. Hearing her cries for help, villagers rushed to the spot, shouting and bursting crackers to scare the tiger away. The animal eventually retreated into a sugarcane field, leaving the woman grievously injured.

The villagers immediately rescued Quraisha and took her to the Community Health Centre (CHC) Motipur, and after first aid treatment, she was referred to Bahraich Medical College for advanced treatment. She sustained deep wounds on her head and neck.

Divisional forest officer (DFO), KWS, Suraj, confirmed the tiger attack and said the woman’s condition is now stable. He added that the victim has been provided ₹5,000 in immediate financial assistance as per the provision.

He said three teams have been deployed in the area to prevent further such incidents. Moreover, camera traps have been installed to monitor the tiger’s movement, and cages will be set up if necessary, Suraj said. The DFO has urged residents to remain cautious and avoid venturing into fields alone.