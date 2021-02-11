Tiger mauls woman to death in Uttarakhand’s Nainital
A tiger is suspected to have killed a 45-year-old woman in Uttarakhand’s Nainital district when she had gone to collect fodder on Thursday, a forest officer said.
Rajkumar, the ranger of Bijrani forest range under the Corbett Tiger Reserve (CTR), said the woman was killed around 800m inside the jungle. “We have informed our higher authorities and a cage will be installed in the area to catch the big cat.”
Also Read | Tamil Nadu set to create state’s 5th tiger reserve
Residents said Kamla Devi had gone to the forest along with other women when a tiger pounced on her and dragged her away. They added the other women rushed to their village and sought help. Devi succumbed to her injuries at a hospital. Her body has been sent for post-mortem.
This is the fourth case of human-animal conflict in the state since November. A leopard on January 20 killed a 50-year-old woman in Almora. This came days after another leopard killed a 65-year-old man in Chamoli on December 1. In November, a leopard killed a 21-year-old woman in Champawat.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tiger mauls woman to death in Uttarakhand’s Nainital
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taste of life: The art of baking... Viva la Italia in amche Pune
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman, friend found dead in Bihar’s Nalanda; husband suspect
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TMC finalises DPR for Thane coastal road
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4 held for selling 8-month-old girl for ₹5 lakh in Virar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DDA allocates ₹3,500cr for infra projects in next year’s budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune to get six more air quality monitoring systems
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Six parked Shivshahi buses “set on fire” in Satara; 1 person detained for questioning
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Weight loss, anxiety common symptoms reported by Covid-recovered patients, say Pune doctors
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
52% of targeted beneficiaries vaccinated in Pune dist; 534 fresh Covid cases reported
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune metro car shed land acquisition work in final stage, PMRDA to start work soon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mohali MC polls: Congress manifesto promises bus stand in centre of city
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
15,000 metric tonnes of grapes exported so far... but Covid issues in Europe raise challenges for exporters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GHMC Mayoral poll: TRS likely to emerge victorious on February 11
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man, his four minor sons found dead in Rajasthan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox