Tiger mauls woman to death in Uttarakhand’s Nainital

A tiger is suspected to have killed a 45-year-old woman in Uttarakhand’s Nainital district when she had gone to collect fodder on Thursday, a forest officer said.

Rajkumar, the ranger of Bijrani forest range under the Corbett Tiger Reserve (CTR), said the woman was killed around 800m inside the jungle. “We have informed our higher authorities and a cage will be installed in the area to catch the big cat.”

Residents said Kamla Devi had gone to the forest along with other women when a tiger pounced on her and dragged her away. They added the other women rushed to their village and sought help. Devi succumbed to her injuries at a hospital. Her body has been sent for post-mortem.

This is the fourth case of human-animal conflict in the state since November. A leopard on January 20 killed a 50-year-old woman in Almora. This came days after another leopard killed a 65-year-old man in Chamoli on December 1. In November, a leopard killed a 21-year-old woman in Champawat.