To boost voter turnout, special booths set up across all four Ggm constituencies

Gurugram: To boost enthusiasm among voters, particularly among first-time voters, people with disabilities, special booths marked ‘Pink’, ‘Youth’ and ‘PWD’ (persons with disabilities) have been set up across the assembly constituencies of Pataudi, Badshahpur, Sohna, and Gurgaon, officials said. Polling officials on their way to polling booth after collecting electronic voting machines (EVM) and other election-related material on the eve of the Haryana assembly elections at the Government Girls College near ITI, in Gurugram on Friday. (PARVEEN KUMAR)

The booths will feature special decorations and enhanced facilities to attract and engage voters. District election officer Nishant Kumar Yadav said that similar to the Lok Sabha elections held earlier this year, Pink, PWD, and Youth booths have been established for the assembly elections.

Haryana goes to polls today with the counting of votes scheduled for October 8. A total of 1.5 million people are expected to exercise their franchise in Saturday’s election.

“In Gurgaon, a Youth and Model booth has been set up at the Government Senior Secondary School in Sector 4 (booth number 113). For women voters, a ‘pink’ booth has been created at booth number 341 in Aravalli Shriram Public School, DLF Phase-4, with a female staff member appointed at each booth to assist voters. Additionally, booth number 75 at Gyandeep School in Sheetla Colony has been designated as a PWD booth for disabled voters,” Yadav said.

The Gurugram administration has enlisted SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) ambassadors to encourage high voter turnout in the district. Among these ambassadors are Dr Manmeet Kumar, a spiritual coach who has been closely associated with the administration in promoting electoral participation.

Urging people to take the opportunity to vote, Dr Kumar said, “This chance comes only once in a while. We must step out and vote to ensure our voices are heard. Voting is not just a right; it is our collective power to shape the future. Every vote cast is a voice that speaks for progress, justice, and change. Let’s step up, vote, and make our democracy stronger with each ballot.”

According to officials aware of the matter, in the Badshahpur assembly constituency, booth number 443 at the Government Primary School, Rosewood City, Sector 49, has been made a Pink booth. Booth number 510 at the Club House, Mapsko Casa Bella, Sector 82, has been designated as a PWD booth, while booth number 375 at Residency Greens Club, Sector 47, has been set up as a Youth booth.

Yadav on Friday, outlined the administration’s comprehensive efforts to ensure a smooth and voter-friendly election process. He also called on the district’s 41,000 first-time voters, encouraging them to actively participate in the democratic process. “This is your moment to feel the pride of being a voter in our democracy,” he said, urging young voters to cast their ballot and then share their voting experience on social media, tagging the district administration.

The Gurugram administration has also announced rewards for those who participate in this initiative. Yadav pointed out the administration’s goal of achieving a voter turnout of over 70% across the district’s four constituencies.

The Gurugram district comprises 1,507 polling booths across 626 locations, with a total voter base of over 1.5 million people. The DC emphasised the efforts made to ensure these booths are fully equipped with necessary facilities and located near populated areas for easy access. In addition to the booths for women and persons with disabilities, booths for the youth have been established where polling staff under the age of 30 will be stationed to assist voters.