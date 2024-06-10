Toll plaza staff booked over assault on locals

Farmers, under the banner of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), staged protest at Harro Toll Plaza under Bara police station of the trans-Yamuna area on Monday to protest against assault on some persons by toll staff late Sunday night. Two persons had received injuries in the incident. An FIR has been registered against the toll plaza staff in this connection, police said. (Pic for representation)

As per reports, Sunil Singh, Sugam Singh and Sandeep Singh, all residents of Jari area, were coming from Rewa district in their vehicle. It is alleged that their vehicle was hit by a truck near Harro Toll plaza following which Sunil and his aides had an altercation with the truck driver.

In the meanwhile, the toll plaza staff reached the spot and intervened while taking sides with the truck driver. They assaulted Sunil and others and damaged their car. Enraged over the incident, farmers staged protest at the toll plaza demanding action against the accused.

The protest ended after Bara police lodged an FIR against the toll staff.

SHO Bara police station inspector Vinod Kumar said an FIR has been registered against toll staff Sunil Mishra, Anil Mishra, Sandeep Gautam, Amit Singh, Rakesh Singh and six unnamed persons.